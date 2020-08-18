36 Vietnamese Fishermen Arrested, 4 Boats Confiscated

Authorities in Thailand’s Deep South stated Tuesday they had actually arrested 36 Vietnamese fishermen and confiscated their 4 boats on suspicion of poaching in Thai waters.

The arrests came 2 days after Malaysia’s coast guard shot and eliminated a Vietnamese fishing boat team member throughout a South China Sea conflict, and weeks after Indonesian authorities apprehended 3 Vietnamese boats for supposed poaching.

Officials got a pointer about the existence of Vietnamese fishing boats inside Thailand’s 200-nautical-mile (370-km) unique financial zone, and discovered them about 92 nautical miles (170 km) off (*36 *) Tachi in Pattani province, statedCapt Thiranan Madaeng of the Second Fleet’s Thai Marine Enforcement Command Center.

“We found four fishing boats and 36 crews and we escorted them to our shore,” Thiranan informed press reporters collected at a fishing pier in the province.

He stated Yaring district authorities submitted 5 charges versus the 36, consisting of fishing without a license and unlawful entry. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the detainees, who were helped by a translator, were evaluated by regional public health personnel.

A policeman who asked not to be called since he is not licensed to talk to the media informed BenarNews that the team members were being apprehended at the Yaring authorities …