36 crew on Norwegian cruise ship positive for coronavirus

All 158 crew members from the MS Roald Amundsen have actually been evaluated after 4 personnel ended up being ill and were discovered to have the illness on Friday, according to a statement launched Saturday by Hurtigruten, the owner of the ship.

“None of the 154 crew members still on board the ship — including the 32 new confirmed positive tests Saturday — has shown any signs of disease or symptoms of Covid-19,” it stated. “Four guests have tested positive. The ship is currently docked in Tromso, Norway, with no guests on board.”

The 4 crew members evaluated positive Friday after remaining in seclusion for numerous days for proving “other disease symptoms” however none related to Covid-19, according to the declaration. They remain in a medical facility in Tromso.

The ship was set up to cruise to Svalbard, a Norwegian island chain north of Norway, on Friday afternoon. That journey has actually been canceled.

Guests from 2 explorations are now self-quarantining in line with Norwegian guidelines, Hurtigruten stated. “The safety and well being of our guests and crew is Hurtigruten’s number one priority,” Hurtigruten stated in the declaration. “All crew members are closely monitored and screened daily.” Hurtigruten VP of Global Communications Rune Thomas Ege stated the business was “focusing all available efforts in taking care of our guests and colleagues” and would be “working closely with the Norwegian national and local health authorities for follow-up, information, further testing and infection tracking.” The MS Roald Amundsen …

