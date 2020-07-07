3,437 cases of breach of health and safety regulations recorded over the past day – Panorama

Armenian law enforcement officers have lodged 74,548 administrative offenses proceedings to date for violating state of emergency rules imposed to contain the coronavirus, according to figures from the Police of Armenia. According to the source, the external service units of the Police continue monitoring the situation throughout the republic to make sure the implementation of the safety rules and anti-epidemic measures set by the Commandant responsible of the state of emergency.

Only on July 6, 3,437 cases of breach of health and safety regulations were recorded and respective protocols were filed. The most common violations were failures to follow social distancing and wearing face masks at public spaces.