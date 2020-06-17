33 prison staffers infected with coronavirus in Armenia – Panorama

A total of 33 employees of the penitentiary system of the Armenian Ministry of Justice had tested positive for the novel coronavirus as of Tuesday, June 16, its spokeswoman Nona Navikyan told Panorama.am.

19 out of the 33 prison staffers have already recovered from the disease and returned to work, she said.

Only one convict from Kosh Penitentiary has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently receiving treatment at the Yerevan prison hospital.

Overall, coronavirus cases have been reported in 8 out of 12 correctional facilities of Armenia so far – in Nubarashen, Vardashen, Kentron, Kosh, Sevan, Abovyan, Hrazdan and Armavir Penitentiaries.