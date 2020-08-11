32GB Memory Card, Marceloant Professional 633 x Class 10 UHS-II U3 Card for Computer Cameras and Camcorders, Memory Card Speed Up to 95MB/s, Blue/Black (32GB)



Price: $9.99 - $8.99

(as of Aug 11,2020 07:39:00 UTC – Details)



Capacity: 32 GB, Include: 1 x SD Memory Card

UHS-II Class 10 specifications, enabling fast file transfer speeds and Full-HD video recording.

Write 30-60MB/s, Transfer Speed 50-95MB/s, speed for the ultimate transfer rates.

High compatibility for mid-range DSLR or HD camcorder, you will be able to leverage the latest photo and video features available for shooting high-quality images and stunning 1080p full-HD and 4K video.

Water proof, temperature proof, shock proof, X-ray proof and magnet proof.

【 WARRANTY】2 Years Worry-free Warranty & dedicated email customer support.