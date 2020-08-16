32% of Blockfolio Users Say Know Nothing of DeFi By Cointelegraph

32% of Blockfolio Users Say Know Nothing of DeFi
Despite an increasing number of Decentralized Finance (DeFi) projects, people are still unsure what DeFi is exactly, a poll conducted by portfolio tracker Blockfolio showed.
The poll, conducted over its Signal product, asked the level of involvement users have around DeFi. It received 8,897 votes, with 32% of respondents answering they don’t know what DeFi is or have no involvement at all. Those who said they are curious and want to learn about DeFi numbered at 39%. Only 10% of respondents said they have high-farming yields and 19% are new to DeFi but have tried it.
