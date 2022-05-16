The participants of the “Resistance” movement are disobeying in Yerevan, organizing car races in different directions and organizing awareness actions.

“32 citizens were brought to police stations from different parts of Yerevan,” the police told Aysor.am.

The citizens were detained for the act envisaged by Article 182 of the Code of Administrative Offenses.

Article 182 stipulates that the law enforcement officer does not comply with the lawful request.

Let us remind you that from 08:00 onwards, the “Resistance” movement started racing from the following 5 places.