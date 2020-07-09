3,089 cases of breach of health and safety regulations recorded over the past day – Panorama

Armenian law enforcement officers have lodged 80,575 administrative offenses proceedings currently for violating state of emergency rules imposed to contain the coronavirus, based on figures from the Police of Armenia.

According to the source, the external service units of the Police carry on monitoring the situation for the duration of the republic to ensure the implementation of the safety rules and anti-epidemic measures set by the Commandant in charge of the state of emergency.

Only on 8 July, 3,089 cases of breach of health and safety regulations were recorded and respective protocols were filed. The most common violations were failures to follow social distancing and wearing face masks at public spaces.