As a result of the cooperation of Ijjan Municipality and the Territorial Development Fund of Armenia, the community will have 304,000,000 AMD support. The head of Ijjan community Arthur Chagharyan mentioned that in a conversation with Aravot.am.

Last year, the Ijjan urban community merged with 18 adjacent rural communities to form a newly enlarged community.

According to the mayor, there are many problems, but from the very first day of enlargement they have started to solve them. In the coming days, the community will have 2 multifunctional excavators, 4 minibuses, 2 garbage trucks, 1 dump և 350 metal garbage cans.

Arthur Chagharyan mentioned that as a result of the joint program implemented with ATDF, the community will have improved and clean roads, about 47,000 inhabitants will use quality communal services. In case of availability of the above-mentioned equipment, the community will fulfill its powers provided by the law on local self-government (improvement, etc.) with better quality and lower costs. Favorable conditions will be created for the development of tourism and business.

It is also planned to pay about 10 million annually to the community budget for the provision of paid equipment services. AMD. According to the mayor, as a result of the improvement of the intermediate roads, the area of ​​cultivated agricultural lands will increase in 2-3 years. Arthur Chagharyan added that the community contribution of this program was 15 million ․ 200,000 drams. It was completely allocated from the budget of Ijjan community before the enlargement process.

Lia Ghagharyan

Photo by Ijjan Municipality