300Mbps WiFi Range Extender Signal Booster Wireless High Speed Repeater with External High Gain Antenna, Wall Plug Wifi Blast for 360° Full Signal Coverage, Work with Any Router & Alexa Device【Newest】



Price: $19.99

(as of Sep 04,2020 14:47:49 UTC – Details)

▶What’s this?

NETVIP WN531 wifi extender, boosts your existing WiFi coverage, extend wireless network to hard-to-reach areas

▶What can it do for you?

– Upgrading your home wifi system, say Good-bye to wifi dead zone.

– Free your router, support for muti-wireless devices

– Extending your wifi coverage to the hard-to-reach area.

▶More Function：

1⃣【Work with More Devices】

This Mini WiFi extender is compatible with Standard routers, access point, as well as service provider gateways, ideal for extending WiFi to security

camera, light switch, Ring doorbell, smart plugs and more smart home and Alexa devices.

2⃣【high speed and stable signal】

Extending signal to any devices. Dual high gain 3dBi external antennas enhance wireless signals for stable data transmission, offer you a reliable wireless network.

3⃣【Seamless Connection】

No need second connection once you step to the signal range. Transfer speed up to 300mbps max, ideal for watching video, surfing on the internet and play game without interference.

4⃣【Safe & Secure】

Supports WEP and WPA/WPA2 wireless security protocols. Protect the security of your wireless information.

5⃣【Sleek Design that Fits Anywhere】

NETVIP 531 wifi Booster features a sleek and compact design that blends seamlessly into your walls, leaving room for the other outlet.

Classic colors & refined shape match the style of your home.

▶Features:

Wi-Fi Band: 2.4GHz

Plug Type: US standard plug

Wi-Fi Transmission Speed: Up to 300Mbps

▶Package Contents:

1 *WiFi Repeater

1 *RJ-45 Cable

1 *User Manual

🏆【Wide Coverage】: Equipped with dual external 2×3dBi antennas, provides strong penetrating ability and stability. Reliable data transmission rate up to 300Mbps covering your bedroom, floors, garage, garden and so on.

🏆【High Speed】: Advanced technology improve the signal strength, performance to reduce freezing and lags when streaming and gaming. Resolve the problem with a weak signal in an excellent manner.

🏆【Wide Compatibility】: Work with IEEE 802.11n/g/b standard router modem or gateway, signal can be connected with any wireless devices and internet can be shared to multiple WiFi devices at same time.

🏆【Secure Connection】:Multiple top level wireless encryption selection(WPA/WPA2, WPA-PSK/WPA2-PSK) avoid all unauthorized access, keep your password safe.

🏆【Powerful Mode】: Repeater Mode (Extend existing wifi coverage range) & AP Mode (Cover a wired network to a wireless access point)