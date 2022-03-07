On March 7, the Court of General Jurisdiction of the city of Yerevan (presiding judge Karen Farkhoyan) announced the verdict in the case of former Artsakh National Assembly deputy Vahan Badasyan.

In a conversation with Aravot.am, Vahan Badasyan’s lawyer Arayik Papikyan informed that the court found Vahan Badasyan guilty under Article 301 of the Criminal Code and decided to fine him 300,000 drams. Arayik Papikyan said that as they insisted during their speeches, they do not agree with the accusation. To the question, do you decide to appeal, Arayik Papikyan answered. “We have discussed with Mr. Badasyan, we will appeal the decision.”

It should be reminded that the NSS had arrested Vahan Badasyan for the statements made on January 28, 2021 in Yerablur. Vahan Badasyan told reporters that Nikol Pashinyan should be removed. He will arrest me. ” Vahan Badasyan has been charged under Article 301 of the Criminal Code for calling for the overthrow of the constitutional order and the usurpation of power.

We inquired whether they were waiting for the court to make such a decision, Vahan Badasyan answered. “To be honest, yes, it was expected. The course of the case suggested that. From the very first day until today, the accusation was always kept by all possible means. Therefore, it is clear that they should have received a court decision on that accusation as well. ”

To the question, what is the tendency, Arayik Papikyan answered. “I can say that at the beginning I understood the tendency, that maybe there is a political context, I can not explain why they are behaving like that now.”

Tat Tat Harutyunyan