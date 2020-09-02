300 Syrian-Armenian families ‘receive our government’s financial support’ – Foreign Ministry spokesperson – Armenian News

Some 300 Armenian families in Syria have actually gotten cash from our federal government as part of a help program intending to offer financial assistance to our clingy compatriots, the Foreign Ministry’s spokesperson stated today, including that a price quote $100 were sent out to each household from their routine financial cost savings.

Speaking at a press rundown, Anna Naghdalyan likewise revealed prepare for offering support to 4,750 more families.

She even more attended to the travel constraints connected to the coronavirus pandemic. Naghdalyan stated that the restrictions on foreign people’ entry and the land border constraints stay in location. She included that no restrictions presently use to Armenian people unless otherwise supplied by the quarantine guidelines efficient in the nations of location.