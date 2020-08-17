300 Pizza Huts are closing after a giant franchisee goes bankrupt

Yum! Brands YUM NPC International, which filed for Chapter 11 in July , revealed an arrangement Monday with Pizza Hut’s ownerto close approximately a quarter of its dining establishments and offer the staying areas. Specific dining establishments and timing have actually not yet been identified, however NPC stated a “substantial majority” of impacted areas have dining spaces.

The arrangement offers NPC with “flexibility to explore options for achieving a value maximizing outcome as it seeks to finalize the terms of a comprehensive financial restructuring and emerge from Chapter 11,” it stated in a release. An ideal storm of coronavirus-related shutdowns, a enormous financial obligation concern of almost $1 billion and increasing labor and food expenses tipped NPC into personal bankruptcy.

Pizza Hut stated Monday that the 300 United States areas “significantly underperform” compared to the rest of NPC’s Pizza Hut areas, and it will assist staff members discover tasks at neighboring Pizza Hut dining establishments. The chain has actually been moving far from opening and running dining establishments with dining-room. Instead, it is motivating consumers to purchase pick-up through its site or third-party apps.

“We have actually continued to deal with NPC and its loan providers to enhance NPC’s Pizza Hut dining establishment footprint and reinforce the portfolio for the future, and today’s joint arrangement to close up to 300 NPC …