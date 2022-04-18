According to the Law of the Republic of Armenia “On Education”, twelve-year secondary education is compulsory until the student reaches 19 years of age. At present, about 300 people in Armenian penitentiaries do not have full secondary education, which is an obstacle to ensuring successful social reintegration of persons deprived of their liberty and reducing the risk of recidivism.

The Ministry of Justice of the Republic of Armenia has initiated legislative changes, according to which convicts with incomplete secondary education will have the right to receive secondary education within the penitentiary institution at the expense of the state budget of the Republic of Armenia.

Details: in the video

RA Ministry of Justice