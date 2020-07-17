’30 Rock’ reunion review: The show reunites for a ‘one-time special’ that’s really just an infomercial

Yes, the complete cast appeared — beneath the guise to be recruited to accomplish a reboot of the show within the show. But this content basically felt like the type of promotional video that actors will be enlisted to shoot for an upfront sales presentation for advertisers, which is exactly what this was, just on a national platform.

It was periodically funny — especially the outtakes at the conclusion, for those that stuck around — periodically clever and much more than any such thing, really strange.

Original network content is more scarce nowadays, so some viewers could be grateful just to see stars of a once-beloved show reunited . Still, a large amount of those who have never sat through a network sales pitch at Rockefeller Center might have felt a trifle mystified by the relentless shilling, and the awkward transitions from the fresh material shot to the extended promotional packages.

That advertising pushed all things owned by Comcast, including its various cable and broadcast networks and Universal theme parks. All told, it absolutely was a far cry from the earlier “Parks and Recreation” special that NBC aired earlier in the pandemic, which raised money for a charitable cause.

The ostensible plot involved former page Kenneth (Jack McBrayer), now the top of the network, floating the prospect of a “TGS” revival. McBrayer played himself and his assistant in a dual role — among the clever visual flourishes, including the utilization of green screens to augment the wackiness around Tracy Morgan’s character. The set-up created an excuse for the customary flurry of Zoom calls, involving Liz (Tina Fey), Jack (Alec Baldwin) and Jenna (Jane Krakowski) along with the remaining gang. There were also cameos by a variety of NBC/Comcast stars, including Khloe Kardashian, Dwayne Johnson, Jimmy Fallon, Mandy Moore, Gwen Stefani and Al Roker. Notably, not absolutely all NBC affiliates were up to speed with your choice, with Vulture reporting that a few opted to not air a telecast which they saw as a threat to their business — encouraging people to watch a streaming service, at the risk of further cannibalizing the audience for old-fashioned TV. The program will air again on NBCUniversal cable networks and online, but rest assured, no body deprived the ability to watch missed much. As if anticipating the confusion, NBC put out a statement from sales chief Linda Yaccarino stressing that was an unusual year, saying, “When future advertising history books are written, they’ll show that today was the day that NBCUniversal changed the Upfront forever.” Like the rest associated with “30 Rock: A One-Time Special,” that’s plainly overselling things.

