’30 Rock’ reunion review: The show reunites for a ‘one-time special’ that’s really just an infomercial

Yes, the complete cast appeared — beneath the guise to be recruited to accomplish a reboot of the show within the show. But this content basically felt like the type of promotional video that actors will be enlisted to shoot for an upfront sales presentation for advertisers, which is exactly what this was, just on a national platform.
It was periodically funny — especially the outtakes at the conclusion, for those that stuck around — periodically clever and much more than any such thing, really strange.
The ostensible plot involved former page Kenneth (Jack McBrayer), now the top of the network, floating the prospect of a “TGS” revival. McBrayer played himself and his assistant in a dual role — among the clever visual flourishes, including the utilization of green screens to augment the wackiness around Tracy Morgan’s character.
The set-up created an excuse for the customary flurry of Zoom calls, involving Liz (Tina Fey), Jack (Alec Baldwin) and Jenna (Jane Krakowski) along with the remaining gang.
There were also cameos by a variety of NBC/Comcast stars, including Khloe Kardashian, Dwayne Johnson, Jimmy Fallon, Mandy Moore, Gwen Stefani and Al Roker.
The program will air again on NBCUniversal cable networks and online, but rest assured, no body deprived the ability to watch missed much.
As if anticipating the confusion, NBC put out a statement from sales chief Linda Yaccarino stressing that was an unusual year, saying, “When future advertising history books are written, they’ll show that today was the day that NBCUniversal changed the Upfront forever.”
Like the rest associated with “30 Rock: A One-Time Special,” that’s plainly overselling things.