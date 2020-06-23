’30 Rock’ blackface episodes to be pulled from platforms at Tina Fey’s request

Fey apologized for the episodes and the “pain they have caused,” according to a letter Fey wrote to streaming services.

The letter was first obtained by Vulture and confirmed to CNN through NBCUniversal and Fey’s agent.

“As we strive to do the work and do better in regards to race in America, we believe that these episodes featuring actors in race-changing makeup are best taken out of circulation,” she said. “I understand now that intent is not a free pass for White people to use these images.”

The episodes set to be pulled include Season 3, Episode 2; Season 5, Episode 4; Season 5, Episode 10 and Season 6, Episode 19, according to NBCUniversal. Two of them feature Jane Krakowski, who is white, in blackface, and Jon Hamm appears in blackface in yet another, Vulture reported. Some of these have been pulled from Hulu and Amazon , and some of the episodes are still available on YouTube as of Tuesday.





Source link