30 people test positive for COVID-19 after Lake Park, MN funeral

LAKE PARK, Minn.– “I don’t regret making the choice to be there for my friend. I wish this virus wasn’t happening,” Kathleen Keen stated.

People were using masks and socially distancing throughout her pal’s dad’s funeral.

Keen states it wasn’t up until the social hour after the service that people began to remove their face coverings and come together.

“It was in this fellowship hall and I remember looking at the windows and wishing I could open them, like, this is not good that everyone is packed together in this room,” Keen discussed.

She states around 5 people have actually been hospitalized consisting of Keen’s other half who was simply launched.

“He feels a little bit better. He has pneumonia as well,” Keen stated.

She hopes her experience can be a caution for people to prevent big events and take the infection seriously.

Keen states she is turning her illness into options by contributing her blood for research study.

“They do want people with antibodies to do research and development for covid patients,” Keen stated.

After sharing her story online lots of people concerned her assistance and assisted her along the method.

“People sending out well …