30 New Species of Deep-Sea Life Forms Discovered Near The Galapagos

An global group of marine researchers have actually discovered 30 new species of invertebrates in deep water surrounding the Galapagos, the Ecuadoran island chain’s national park authorities announced Monday.

The deep-sea professionals discovered delicate coral and sponge neighborhoods consisting of 10 bamboo corals, 4 octocorals, one breakable star and 11 sponges – in addition to 4 new species of shellfish referred to as squat-lobsters – the Galapagos National Park (GNP) said in a statement.

“These discoveries include the first giant solitary soft coral known for the Tropical Eastern Pacific, a new genus of glass sponge that can grow in colonies of over one meter in width and, colorful sea fans that host a myriad of associated species,” the island chain’s Charles Darwin Foundation (CDF) said in a separate statement.

Examples of organisms gathered. (Ocean Exploration Trust/Nautilus Live)

Scientists from the CDF, in partnership with the National Park Directorate and the Ocean Exploration Trust, penetrated deep-sea environments at depths of approximately 3,400 meters (2 miles) utilizing state-of- the-art Remote Operated Vehicles (ROVs).

The 2 ROVs, Argus and Hercules, were run from the 64-meter (209-foot) expedition vessel Nautilus, which performed the deep-sea probe in 2015.

Newly mapped seamount. Black line represents the ROV …