30 Inch Wide Sinoartizan Wine and Drink Fridge Cooler, 33 Bottles and 70 Cans

A wine cooler or a beverage refrigerator? The Sinoartizan ST-66B wine and beverage cooler refrigerator, both separate and combined in one unit, with double temperature control for dual-zone, holds greater capacity and delivers a diversity of functionality over its 30 inch width size. Button-free design for easy operation, with double mini built-in electric fans, stable refrigeration and no-vibration, conveying cold air to every corner, making every bottle or can of wine or beverage at an appropriate temperature. Whether you are a wine lover or a beverage enthusiastic, this wine and drink fridge will be a great solution.

Why should a compressor wine and beverage cooler fridge be chosen?

Natural automatic moisture cycle

High energy-efficiency refrigeration

Longer life expectancy

Ideal storage environment for storing and aging the wine

30 Inch Wide Compressor Wine and Beverage Cooler



Size: 33 bottles+70 pop cans | Color: Stainless Steel and black

Pretty black unibody with stainless steel front vent, extremely simple design, greater space holding more capacity, brought you a sense of little bit fancy, a practical luxury, the Sinoartizan ST-66B wine and drink cooler are a great “cool” addition to your home.

5.9 cubic feet storage capacity

Built-in or freestanding installation

Left cabinet- 41~64°F cooling temperature

Right zone- 39~50°F cooling temperature

Relative humidity >65%

Frost free

Product Dimension(without handle): 29.5″Wx23.6″Dx34.4″H(700x600x875mm)

Double-glazing glass door

The door made of strong rigidity glass with stainless steel trimmed, outer layer tinted, good anti-pressure, blocks UV and strong glare as well.

Make a private showcase

White LED light, gentle interior illumilation, makes your wine collection more attractive. Once the light is turned on, it will automatically off after 10 minutes all out of protecting the wines insides.

Removable shelves

Removable shelves with rolling guide, flexible to accommodate various types of wine bottles or cans, also makes it possible when you want to store large bottles.

Added security

Lockable door keeps your precious wine, drinks like soda or beer always safe on guard.

Offering reserved space to store and chill all of your favorite wine and beverages, a great choice for your home and kitchen!



Button-free design for easy operation, with double mini built-in electric fans, stable refrigeration, and no-vibration. 30 inch width, a great choice for any space in any room of your home and kitchen!

Carbon filter embedded



Tiny and compact carbon filter, help eliminate odors, fresh interior air as well.

Stainless steel curved handle



The Sinoartizan wine and drink refrigerator with stainless steel curved handles, ergonomics design and durable, makes it easy to open the door every time you use it.

Adjustable feet



There are 4 adjustable feet at the bottom of the body, which makes it flexible in height when you wanna install it under counter or freestanding, and provides the front vent with a better ventilation environment in the meantime.

33 Bottles and 70 Cans – Max storage of 33 bottles wine in the left cabinet while 70 pop cans in the right zone.

Double-layer Glass Door – Blocks UV, effectively protects your precious wine and drinks from light damage.

Stainless Steel Curved Handle – Ergonomics design, durable, makes it easy to open the door every time you use it.

Frost Free – Powerful compressor combined with internal fan-forced circulation, high efficient, quiet and no frost.

Refrigerant R600a – Generally used for household refrigerators, environmentally friendly and energy-efficient. More info please reach us via [email protected]