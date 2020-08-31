3 ways to make sure corporate diversity and inclusion efforts have a lasting impact

“The fierce urgency of now.”

Martin Luther King Jr.’s words, spoken during the 1963 March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom, are, sadly, still as relevant today as they were almost 60 years ago.

The devastating killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and Ahmaud Arbery, among too many others, have stirred a national crisis of conscience as to the work still to be done for justice and equality for all. And the passing of civil rights icon John Lewis, a man who risked his life as he marched across the Edmund Pettus Bridge, reminds us all of the need to ensure our nation lives up to these very ideals.

In the past, corporate America has often let moments of change pass by. As a CEO and a board member of one of the nation’s leading financial services firms, we pledge this time will be different. We believe that in order to make real change, business leaders in our country should deploy our collective resources to help benefit society. While progress doesn’t happen overnight, we will begin now.

Corporate America’s response should go beyond platitudes and simply checking boxes on diversity initiatives. Diversity, inclusion, and equality are moral and business imperatives—companies can and should do better. This moment calls for business leaders to ask ourselves…

