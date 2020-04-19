3 UAE-backed battalions rebel against Saudi-backed government in Socotra – Middle East Monitor

The UAE is sustaining an armed forces disobedience against the internationally-backed government of Yemen in the island of Socotra, a government main exposed today.

Adviser to the Yemeni Minister of Information, Mukhtar Al—Rahbi, claimed in a blog post on Facebook that 3 departments of the first Marine Brigade had actually released a disobedience against the genuine Yemeni government sustained by the UAE-backed Southern Transitional Council ( STC).

Al-Rahbi included that the disobedience was led by Brigadier General Nasser Abdullah Qais, that had actually previously made numerous calls with the UAE delegate on the island, Khalfan Al—Mazrouei

The 1st Marine Brigade contains 4 battalions, consisting of the third department, an armoured squadron, and also an air support pressure, in enhancement to the Najd Brigade.

The disobedience came a day after Yahya Mubarak Saeed, head of the STC in Socotra, was sacked and also changed by Nazim Qablan, in light of the current improvement made by government pressures on the ground after they took control of the Special Forces’ camp that was formerly under the control of the STC.

The neighborhood authority in Socotra has actually charged the UAE and also its delegate of getting the commitment of the battalions and also spreading out turmoil on the island.