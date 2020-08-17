3 Texas police officers shot, in stable condition

CEDAR PARK, Texas– Three Texas police officers were shot Sunday after reacting to a call in a suburb and the suspect has actually barricaded himself inside a house with captives, according to police.

The Cedar Park Police Department tweeted that multiple officers were shot after reacting to a call at a house. The department included the “subject is barricaded inside the home and multiple law enforcement agencies are on scene.”

Interim Police Chief Mike Harmon told reporters at the scene that a mom called police around 3:10 p.m. regional time. The mom informed police her boy had “kicked in the door and was acting very aggressive.” Officers reacted to your house and “were met with gunfire,” Harmon stated.

The suspect barricaded himself in your house with 3 other member of the family– his mom, a juvenile and a 3rd individual– after the officers were shot, Harmon stated.

Harmon stated it’s unidentified if the officers struck the suspect, a male in his mid-20s. He stated arbitrators are on scene.

“There are some mental health issues,” Harmon stated, including officers wish to “get this person the help they need.”

Harmon stated he has “personally been in contact” with the officers who were shot and all 3 are succeeding.

Harmon stated officers are wishing for a tranquil resolution to the occurrence.

“We want to end this peacefully,” Harmon stated. “For everybody involved. For the suspect that is inside, for the hostages that are inside, for the officers that are on the scene.”

