3 teens dead in Brooklyn after cars collide while doing ‘donuts:’ reports

Investigators informed the paper that a 16- year-old male driving a Toyota Camry knocked into the side of a KiaForte The Kia’s motorist — Emil Badalov, likewise 16, and 2 of his guests, sibling and sibling Daniel and Margarita Sidgiyayeva, ages 11 and 18, respectively, later on were noticable dead at regional healthcare facilities, cops included.

“They were really close, they went everywhere together,” Nicole Shmerkin, a schoolmate of the Sidgiyayevas, informed the New York Daily News.

Classmates likewise informed the paper that Daniel just recently ended up seventh grade, while Margarita finished from high school simply 3 weeks earlier.

A 16- year-old old woman likewise riding in the Kia was sent out to a health center in crucial condition while the motorist of the Toyota and his guests were not determined, the New York Post reports

The New York Post, pointing out sources, stated both cars were doing “donuts” when they struck each other.

Photos taken after the crash reveal skid marks and particles throughout the pavement.

As of Monday, cops apparently are still examining the occurrence and no arrests have actually been made.

Floyd Bennett Field is understood to residents as a location for youths to practice driving, however is “also notorious as a drag racing destination”, according to The Wave paper of neighboring Rockaway Beach.