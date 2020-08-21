3 Steps To More Effective Online Teaching

by (*3*), Director of TeachThought PD

As the world continues to grapple with the effects of COVID-19 schools are increasingly being forced to meet the needs of students who are unable to attend in person. Effective teaching is difficult in any setting and doing so online challenges even the most tech-savvy teacher.

The complexities of online teaching and learning run deep and include considerations like synchronous (live), asynchronous (on-demand), blended and maybe flipped, limited student access and abilities, and more. That said, let’s start with some basic steps to be sure we’re getting off on the right foot.

Clear Expectations

Just as you’d want to be clear about setting norms and expectations in your physical classroom, so too you’ll want to clarify those pieces in online teaching. Students will need to know what you expect of them behaviorally, academically, and cognitively. What are your norms and routines and are they consistently practiced and upheld? Are your instructions for any given task understandable and understood?

Consider communicating them orally and in written form and be sure they’re easily accessible. This goes for your eLearning course structure as well. Do students have clarity on the course structure as a…