3 Simple Digital Efficiency Hacks For School Principals

contributed by Heather Warrell, TeachThought PD Leadership Workshop Facilitator

Let’s be sincere– while school management can be extremely gratifying, it can, sometimes, be definitely harsh.

From managing district needs to tracking information to cooling off upset moms and dads. From drowning in e-mails (gag) to trying to make ‘an appearance’ at the numerous variety of after-school activities– it can be truly hard.

The fact is, primary burnout is genuine. I can still keep in mind going to work (in the dark) and getting house (in the dark) at 10: 30 PM after my own kids had actually remained in bed for a number of hours. 14- hour workday?Yes Mom of the year?No Those were some dark days (both actually and figuratively), however I definitely enjoyed being a school leader. Inspiring my instructors and trainees to learn/grow/ innovate, supporting a caring school culture, calling the trainees’ names on graduation day– these memories still warm my heart and make me smile to this really day (tear).

So then, how can we, as school leaders, ‘work smarter not harder’ and stabilize a profession we like and the households we like? Digital tools for the win! At my previous school, I was blessed to co- pilot with an impressive school leader, Wes Bradley, and together we looked for to utilize the power of digital tools to develop systems of …