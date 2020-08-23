3 Robinhood Stocks That You Can Buy and Hold Forever

Many of the most popular stocks on the Robinhood trading platform are indisputably dangerous. Beleaguered airline companies and cruise lines. Speculative biotechs. Shaky energy business. They’re not the sort of stocks you can buy and rest simple.

This isn’t real of all of the stocks on Robinhood’s leading 100 most popular list, however. Several are anything however beleaguered, speculative, and unsteady. Here are 3 Robinhood stocks that are so strong that you can buy and hold them virtually forever.

1. Alphabet

Few business declare as strong of a moat versus competitors as Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Just ask Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) The software application huge invested a considerable amount of cash to fight Alphabet’s Google online search engine, releasing Bing in 2009. And Google still controls web search with a market share of around 86%– just 4% less than it held a years earlier.

Last year, marketing on Google Search, You Tube, and other Google homes produced income of $113.3 billion, making up almost 70% of Alphabet’s overall income. Granted, Alphabet posted its first year-over-year revenue decline in the second quarter as the COVID-19 break out adversely affected business marketing spending plans. However, even amidst a worldwide pandemic, Alphabet still earned a profit of near to $7 …