3 recordings. 3 cries of ‘I can’t breathe.’ 3 black men dead after interactions with police

There are three sets of recordings. Three cries of “I can’t breathe.” Three black men who died shortly after struggles with law enforcement officers who were attempting to arrest them.

Days after Floyd’s death, two other men began to capture national headlines, though they’d died months before.

They were Javier Ambler, who died a year ago in Austin, Texas, adhering to a vehicle chase; and Manuel Ellis in Tacoma, Washington, who died in March. Both are heard in video or audio recordings saying they couldn’t breathe. Both cases are under investigation, and relatives of both men are seeking prosecutions.

Here is just a look at the other two cases:

Texas: Javier Ambler

Javier Ambler II died adhering to a police encounter in March 2019 — but police video has shed new light on the incident, including his cries of “I can’t breathe.”

Body camera video released Monday by the Austin Police Department shows sheriff’s deputies from Williamson County arresting Ambler, 40, adhering to a vehicle pursuit.

Authorities said the incident were only available in Texas’ Williamson County, with Ambler failing continually to dim his vehicle’s headlights as that he drove past a deputy.

The deputy tried to stop Ambler, but Ambler kept driving, ultimately leading officers on a 22-minute chase that ended one county towards the south, in the town of Austin, authorities said.

After crashing his vehicle in Austin, Ambler exited with his hands raised, but resisted deputies’ attempts to handcuff him and refused to check out commands, a Williamson County Sheriff’s Office report says. At least one deputy used a Taser on him, the report says.

An Austin police officer arrived — and it is his human body camera video that was released Monday. By the time that he gets there, deputies are already struggling with Ambler.

In the video, Ambler says “I have congestive heart failure,” as well as “I can’t breathe,” several times.

About two minutes after the video first records Ambler saying he has heart failure — and not exactly 90 seconds after he is first heard saying that he can’t breathe — deputies may actually have handcuffed Ambler.

But less than 30 seconds after he’s handcuffed, officers appear to realize Ambler is unresponsive. An officer is heard saying so in a radio request emergency medical services.

After officers check for a pulse and discover none, Ambler’s handcuffs are removed, and officers could be heard administering CPR until medical units arrive.

Ambler was taken to a hospital in Austin, where he was pronounced dead less than one hour after the pursuit ended, according to reports from authorities.

The cause of death was congestive heart failure and hypertensive heart problems associated with morbid obesity, “in combination with forcible restraint,” based on the custodial death report from the office of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.

The manner of death was homicide, the report reads.

A production crew from the A&E show “Live PD” was at the arrest scene, having ridden with some of the officers. But the show was not on the air at the time, and the crew’s footage never aired, A&E said.

The district attorney of Travis County says she’s leading an investigation in to Ambler’s death, but it is being “stymied by a lack of cooperation from the Williamson County Sheriff’s and ‘Live PD.’ “

Travis County District Attorney Margaret Moore said Monday she has requested body cam videos from the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office and the television show, but wasn’t able to obtain them.

The sheriff’s office said Tuesday that Moore had made “misleading statements,” and it is willing to take part in her investigation but will not be contacted by her office.

“Any attempt to say we have slowed or otherwise impeded the investigation is absolutely false. We participated fully in the investigation launched by the Austin Police Department, the results of which have been forwarded to the Travis County D.A.,” the sheriff’s office stated.

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Department’s office of professional requirements had figured deputies were “in accordance” with the department’s policies.

A&Electronic said Tuesday that none the system “nor the producers of ‘Live PD’ were asked for the footage or an interview by investigators from law enforcement or the district attorney’s office.”

A&E stated it had got rid of of the unaired video footage — with respect with guidelines mean in order to “avoid having footage used by law enforcement against private citizens” — after “learning that the investigation had concluded.”

No Austin police officials are below investigation, Moore said. She said the lady intends presenting the case into a grand tribunal this summer.

Jeff Edwards, an attorney with regard to Ambler’s loved ones, has referred to as on Moore to prosecute the case.

Ambler’s mommy, Martiza Ambler, told CNN Tuesday that the lady knows only a few officers are usually bad, yet she would such as officers associated with her boy’s arrest to visit jail, “because they took a life.”

“And they use their badge, they use their gun, they use their position to try to overcome people, and it’s not right,” she stated. “So if they need to be retrained in how to arrest people, then they need to do that,” the lady said.

Washington state: Manuel Ellis

In Tacoma, Washington, police attempted to arrest Manuel Ellis about March 3, alleging the particular 33-year-old had been “trying to open car doors of occupied vehicles.”

A physical escarmouche ensued, in addition to Ellis must be restrained, police said.

Police mail audio, taken by the web site Broadcastify, offers additional particulars. Officers could be heard seeking hobbles — a kind of leg constraint. About 50 seconds later on, as an official relays a communication to the distribuer, a man voice could be heard in the back exclaiming, “I can’t breathe.”

That tone belonged to Ellis, according to James Bible, a lawyer for Ellis’ family.

Officers required medical assistance, yet Ellis passed away at the picture.

Ellis’ trigger of dying was breathing arrest as a result of hypoxia brought on by physical constraint, the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office determined. Hypoxia is a symptom in which the is deprived of oxygen.

His loss of life has caused protests within the city of 218,000 located concerning 30 mls south of Seattle.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department, which can be investigating Ellis’ death, failed to return CNN’s calls searching for comment.

“There were no knees on heads, there was no cutting off of circulation, none of that,” department spokesman Ed Troyer told CNN affiliate KIRO . “He was handcuffed, he was talking, he was breathing and throughout the process when he had trouble breathing, officers set him on his side and got him help.”

Two videos from a bystander , submitted to social media, likewise appear to display parts of the come across.

One video seems to show officials striking a new black guy as he is situated on the ground. An additional video seems to show officials holding the person while your dog is on the ground in addition to telling him or her to put his / her hands at the rear of his back again. Bible according to the man will be Ellis.

Four police officers happen to be placed on management leave. None faces costs.