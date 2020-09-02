3 reasons why the Leafs shouldn’t trade Frederik Andersen

There’s been a lot of talk recently about a trade that would send Frederik Andersen out the door and I have to be honest, I just don’t think that works out for the Leafs. Ever.

The speculation started with a 31 Thoughts article (thought #19), where Elliotte Friedman wrote: (*3*)

This sparked Leafs Twitter to start drafting up mock trades with some that could work, others, in my opinion, not so much. Andersen as we know is going into the last year of his five year, $25-million deal. What makes him interesting to a lot teams is that his salary is only $1 million because his signing bonus of $4 million has already been paid out.

A lot of teams are going to have to find ways to save money after COVID-19 hit their pockets so hard. With no fans in the arenas and the cap staying flat, there will be teams with a lot of money and teams with not much money that will be scrambling to make ends meet.

Which is why Andersen is on the Leafs list of trades to make and why he’s on a lot of teams’ lists to buy. Obviously, Kyle Dubas isn’t going to make a trade, just to make a trade. But with all that’s out there in free-agent goaltenders, he’s got to…