3 reasons Bitcoin price suddenly plunged 7%, liquidating $100M in longs

The price of Bitcoin (BTC) visited 7% in less than 2 hours, liquidating over $100 million worth of longs onSep 3. On BitMEX alone, the abrupt drop eliminated almost $99 million worth of longs.

Three crucial elements most likely triggered the Bitcoin price to drop: miner outflows, the strength of the U.S. dollar, and significant resistance.

Miner outflows

As reported earlier today, massive mining swimming pools are sending out higher-than-normal quantities of BTC to exchanges in current days.

Bitcoin outflows throughout significant mining swimming pools. Source: CryptoQuant

The information showed that miners were preparing to offer their Bitcoin holdings, which included selling pressure to the marketplaces. Ki Young-Ju, the CEO of CryptoQuant, wrote:

“Miners send a certain amount of BTC to exchanges periodically, so they already have a large amount of BTC in the exchange. Whenever they decided to sell, it seems they move a relatively significant amount of BTCs to other wallets, and some of them are going to exchanges.”

Miners represent among the 2 sources of external selling pressure in the Bitcoin market besides exchanges. When miners start to offer their holdings, it might trigger considerable pressure on BTC.

U.S. dollar rally

Throughout the last 3 days, the U.S. dollar has actually rallied versus other reserve currencies. The dollar revealed especially strong momentum versus the euro.

As Cointelegraph reported, the European Central Bank (ECB) cautioned the euro has actually ended up being too pricey. The ECB’s caution rattled the marketplaces, triggering a euro sell-off as financiers feared the imposition of limitations.

As the dollar started to rally from a multi-year assistance location, both Bitcoin and gold decreased greatly.

BTC was at strong resistance

The $12,000 to $12,500 variety has actually served as a strong location of resistance for Bitcoin considering that 2018.

The day-to-day price chart ofBitcoin Source: TradingView.com

The BTC price checked the $12,000 resistance level for the 4th time in a reasonably brief duration. That may have resulted in a response from sellers, adding to the pullback of Bitcoin.

But the price of Bitcoin dropped to as low as $10,625 throughout significant exchanges. Salsa Tekila, a widely known pseudonymous trader, said it is a significant assistance level at a greater timespan, which recommends that a bounce is most likely in the near term.

Where do traders see BTC heading?

In the near term, traders normally anticipate a rebound to $11,200. A decrease from $11,200 would validate the level as a strong resistance location while recovering it would signify bullish extension.

Michael van de Poppe, a full-time trader at the Amsterdam Stock Exchange, said:

(*3 *)

A cryptocurrency trader Scott Melker stated a perfect circumstance would be a small drop followed by a company healing. He said: