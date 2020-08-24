3 Prince George’s County Police Officers Shot In ‘Ambush’ While Responding To Call, 2 People In Custody – CBS Baltimore

LANDOVER, MD. (WJZ) — Police in Prince George’s County are investigating after three officers were shot while responding to a home invasion Sunday evening.

Police responded to a call in the 1300 block of Capital View Terrace at 6:34 p.m. for a call about a home invasion. Within minutes they arrived on the scene and “within seconds” became under gunfire, officials said.

“This evening I received a call that three of my officers were shot,” said Interim Police Chief Hector Velez.

Video Shows Police Response After 3 Prince George’s County Officers ‘Ambushed’ After Home Invasion

Three of their officers who arrived were shot, police said, and rushed for treatment.

“Within minutes they arrive on the scene and within seconds they came under gunfire…they were ambushed,” Interim Chief Velez said.

The officers on the scene provided self-care and aid to each other, and because of that, they were able to be transported to the Prince George’s Hospital Center, officials said.

All three officers are being treated at Prince George’s Hospital Center- one undergoing surgery and two saved by the protective vests they were wearing at the time.

“They’re gonna be fine,” Interim Chief Velez said. “They are in good spirits, they are concerned about each other.”

Two males are in custody,…