3 potential landing spots for Mohamed Sanu

The veteran wide receiver could find a new home in short order

Mohamed Sanu was brought in by the New England Patriots at the NFL trade deadline last season with the hope of him providing a spark in their passing attack. That never happened, as Sanu struggled in New England’s offense, making the team instantly regret ending trade talks with the Denver Broncos for Emmanuel Sanders.

The struggles still continued in training camp, leading the Patriots to release him, which becomes official on Thursday.

While Sanu’s release spells an end to a disappointing stint in New England, he won’t be on the open market for long. Sanu has the chance to turn things around on a new team, and luckily for him, there are teams in desperate need of wide receiver depth.

Here are three teams that could potentially sign Mohamed Sanu to a contract

3. Green Bay Packers NFC North

The Green Bay Packers failed to make a trip to Super Bowl 54 last season due mostly to the fact that the team had minimal-impact players in their passing attack, with Davante Adams being the lone exception. You’d think the Packers’ front office would’ve addressed it in the offseason, right? Well, you thought wrong. Very, very wrong.

General manager Brian Gutekunst had the opportunity to take a wide receiver in arguably the…