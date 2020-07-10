3 people test positive for Covid-19 after taking Delta flight from Atlanta to Albany, airline says

Delta flight 4815 left Atlanta on July 6, a release from the Rensselaer County Health Department said.

The passengers are not symptomatic on the flight, but began showing symptoms on July 7.

“We have been made aware of three customers who tested positive for Covid-19 and recently traveled on Endeavor from Atlanta to Albany. We are following the guidance of local healthcare officials and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The health and safety of our customers and crews is our top priority,” Delta spokesman Anthony Black told CNN within an email.

Rensselaer County in upstate New York issued an advisory on Friday for the passengers on that flight. The county is dealing with the state health department and local health departments since the case develops.