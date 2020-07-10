3 people test positive for Covid-19 after taking Delta flight from Atlanta to Albany, airline says

Delta flight 4815 left Atlanta on July 6, a release from the Rensselaer County Health Department said.
The passengers are not symptomatic on the flight, but began showing symptoms on July 7.
“We have been made aware of three customers who tested positive for Covid-19 and recently traveled on Endeavor from Atlanta to Albany. We are following the guidance of local healthcare officials and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The health and safety of our customers and crews is our top priority,” Delta spokesman Anthony Black told CNN within an email.
Rensselaer County in upstate New York issued an advisory on Friday for the passengers on that flight. The county is dealing with the state health department and local health departments since the case develops.
In June, Delta announced 500 of its 90,000 nationwide employees tested positive for coronavirus. The airline said at the time that they had added more space, clean surfaces and introduced safer service, like the requirement that employees and customers wear face masks.
The airline also restored wine and beer options on July 2. Beverages were dropped unepectedly from the service in March since the airline wanted to minmise interaction in between flight family and friends and people, but it has already worked on methods to securely give the refreshments to clients.
Delta is analyzing the come back of state of mind, soft drinks along with a larger choice of snacks plus meals.