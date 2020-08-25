3 people dead in Indiana after getting trapped inside sewer manhole

Three contractors died on Tuesday in northern Indiana after they ended up being trapped in a sewer manhole, authorities stated.

The employees had to do with 20 feet underground and “approximately five feet of water was present in the manhole,” according to a declaration by Columbia City Mayor Ryan Daniel.

Three specialists employed for a storm sewer job passed away after being trapped in a manhole in Columbia, City,Ind onAug 25, 2020. WPTA

First responders from surrounding Fort Wayne pulled them out however it was far too late, and all 3 employees were noticable dead at the scene.

“The City of Columbia City extends our heartfelt condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in a utility accident today, and to their employer,” Daniel said in his statement

“While all the details are unknown at this time, we will be working with all parties to determine ways in which these types of tragedies can be prevented in the future.”

The call for assistance came at 8:52 a.m., leading firemens and cops to 464 S.Main St in Columbia City, authorities stated.

The specialists were working for the city on a storm sewer job, fire authorities informed NBC affiliate WPTA.