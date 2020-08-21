3 Palestinian prisoners launch hunger strike – Middle East Monitor

Three Palestinian detainees put behind bars at Ofer Detention Centre, southwest of inhabited Ramallah, released an open-ended hunger strike to oppose versus their administrative detention, reported Wafa news firm.

The Prisoners Affairs Commission revealed that Maher Al-Akhras, Mohammad Wahdan and Musa Zahran, are under administrative detention, a system that permits Israeli authorities to detain and hold individuals without charge for extended durations.

Al-Akhras, a 49-year-old daddy of 6 kids from Silat Ad-Daher town, south of Jenin, has actually been on hunger strike for 25 successive days.

He is presently in a vital condition, having actually been detected with high blood pressure in 2018, and now experiencing considerable weight-loss.

Meanwhile, Wahdan, a citizen of Rantis town, northwest of Ramallah, has actually been on hunger strike for 16 days in a row. He began his strike while he remained in custody in the Israeli detention center of Huwara, south of Nablus, prior to being moved to Ofer.

Zahran, a citizen of Ramallah, has actually been on hunger-strike for 5 successive days. Two days after starting his strike, he was positioned in singular confinement.

READ: Israeli courts resemble thick forests run by wolves

Thousands of guys, along with females and kids, are held forever and under horrendous conditions in …