On April 24, 3 new cases of coronavirus disease were registered in the country. 2925 tests were performed, 10 citizens recovered.

Thus, a total of 422,825 cases of coronavirus disease were confirmed, of which 410,558 were cured. 1962 patients receive actual treatment.

A total of 8,622 deaths from coronavirus have been reported. The total number of deaths due to other diseases is 1683.

A total of 3,035,104 tests were performed.