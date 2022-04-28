On April 28, 3 new cases of coronavirus disease were registered in the country. 2546 tests were performed, 216 citizens recovered.

Thus, a total of 422,858 cases of coronavirus disease were confirmed, of which 410,814 were cured. 1739 patients receive actual treatment.

A total of 8,622 deaths from coronavirus have been reported. The total number of deaths due to other diseases is 1683.

A total of 3,045,254 tests were performed.