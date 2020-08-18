3 Minnesota Vikings who need to step up in 2020

The Minnesota Vikings need these gamers to step up if they desire to make it to the playoffs once again.

After a frustrating 2018 project, the Minnesota Vikings returned on track in 2019 and regardless of not winning the department, still made it into the playoffs and won a championship game on the roadway.

This year, they’ll look to not just return to the postseason, however to win their department too. In order to do that, they’ll need these 3 gamers to up the ante as they look to surpass their 2019 season.

3 Anthony Barr

Anthony Barr was a previous leading 10 choice by the Vikings back in 2014 and they made a huge financial investment by signing him to a five-year extension worth $67.5 million.

With all that dough, one would believe Barr actually did his part in 2019, however they would be misinterpreted. The previous UCLA Bruin wasn’t bad, however he didn’t bring the type of pop Minnesota was expecting. He signed up 1.5 sacks while notching one interception.

Barr did have a profession high in deals with, nevertheless, with 79, so that was appealing and he’ll need to take that even more in 2020 and beyond.