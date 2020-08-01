3 Keys: Canadiens vs. Penguins, Game 1 of Cup Qualifiers

The Pittsburgh Penguins and Montreal Canadiens open their finest-of -5 Stanley Cup Qualifier series at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, the Eastern Conference center city, onSaturday

The Penguins are trying to carry on to the Stanley Cup Playoffs for a possibility to win the Cup for the 3rd time in 5 seasons after winning successive champions in 2016 and2017 They beat the Canadiens in 2 of 3 conferences this season, consisting of the 2 newest (3 -2 in overtime onJan 4 and 4-1 onFeb 14).

Montreal is wanting to go back to the playoffs for the very first time because2017 It last dealt with Pittsburgh in the postseason in 2010, when it won 4-3 in a finest-of -7 series in the Eastern ConferenceSemifinals

There hasn’t been a finest-of -5 series in the NHL because1986 The League utilized them for the initial round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs from 1980-86, and the group that won Game 1 went on to win the series 87.5 percent of the time (49 of 56).

Here are 3 secrets to Game 1:

1 Crosby and Guentzel reunited

Sidney Crosby and Jake Guentzel will play together in a game that is not an exhibit for the very first time becauseNov 9, when Crosby was hurt prior to having core muscle surgical treatmentNov 14. He returnedJan 14, however Guentzel had shoulder surgical treatmentDec 31, which triggered him to miss out on the rest of the routine season.

The forwards will be back on the leading line with Crosby at center and Guentzel at …