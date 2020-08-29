3 key metrics show bulls control Bitcoin price despite $12K resistance By Cointelegraph

3 key metrics show bulls control Bitcoin price despite $12K resistance



( BTC) price stopped by as much as 10% today and while this may be frightening for day traders, the 3- day chart reveals the disadvantage relocation barely made a damage on the present market structure.

This holds particularly real when thinking about that the $12,500 level hasn’t been touched in over 13 months. Currently, experts are making $ 16,000 price targets partly due to a CME space and the expectation that U.S. inflation will increase greater.

