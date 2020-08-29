3 key metrics show bulls control Bitcoin price despite $12K resistance By Cointelegraph

3 key metrics show bulls control Bitcoin price despite $12K resistance
( BTC) price stopped by as much as 10% today and while this may be frightening for day traders, the 3- day chart reveals the disadvantage relocation barely made a damage on the present market structure.
This holds particularly real when thinking about that the $12,500 level hasn’t been touched in over 13 months. Currently, experts are making $ 16,000 price targets partly due to a CME space and the expectation that U.S. inflation will increase greater.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anybody included with Fusion Media will decline any liability for loss or damage as an outcome of dependence on the details consisting of information, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals …
(*3 *).