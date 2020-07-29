3 Gwinnett County inmates praised for saving a deputy’s life

The inmates discovered the deputy appeared “to be feeling poorly” while performing his security treatments in the real estate system, the declaration stated.
When he went back to his seat at the deputy desk, the deputy passed out and fell onto the concrete flooring where he divided his head open, the GCSO stated.
The inmates in spaces close enough to see him fall started pounding on their doors, and quickly the whole system was calling out for the unconscious deputy.
The deputy later on stated he did not recognize he had actually fallen unconscious, according to the declaration, however upon hearing the sound woke up and increased to his charge to open cell doors, thinking it was a prisoner who required assistance.
He passed out once again, and the inmates hurried to render help, stated the GCSO. The deputy endured and is recuperating in the house.
The GCSO thanked the inmates for utilizing the chance to assist the deputy.
“These inmates came to his aid because our deputy, like most law enforcement officers, treats people with the dignity they deserve. These inmates had no obligation whatsoever to render aid to a bleeding, vulnerable deputy, but they didn’t hesitate,” the declaration stated. “Many people have strong opinions about law enforcement officers and criminals, but this incident clearly illustrates the potential goodness found in both.”