3 Green Bay Packers who need to step up in 2020

The Green Bay Packers made it to the NFC Championship Game in 2015 and if they desire to do so once again in 2020, these 3 gamers need to up the ante.

The Packers had a good 2019 season in their very first year under Matt LaFleur, however they disappointed making it to the SuperBowl They utilized to be referred to as a stacked offense, however their defense was better this past year which assisted get them to the NFC title video game.

Who are the 3 Packers who need to step up in 2020?

3 Jace Sternberger, TE

The Packers picked Jace Sternberger in the 3rd round of the 2019 NFL Draft and just appeared in 6 video games in 2015, beginning simply one as a novice. As of now, the Texas A&M item is on the Injured Reserve and COVID-19 list, however if he does play in 2020, he requires to be much better than he was a season back.

Sternberger didn’t do much of anything in year one, however he likewise wasn’t expected to be the primary male at the tight end position, as the Packers still had Jimmy Graham in the fold at that point. With Graham off to Chicago, Sternberger is anticipated to be the next male up at tight end.

Marcedes Lewis is back in Green Bay, which provides another alternative, however Sternberger wasn’t taken in the 3rd round for him not to be the person …