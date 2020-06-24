3 football players announce plans to transfer from Liberty

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“Due to the cultural (incompetence) within multiple levels of leadership, it does not line up with my code of ethics,” Clark wrote in a post Monday. In it, he praised the coaches and players he caused, but said his decision was “bigger than football.”

Land specifically cited “racial insensitivity displayed by leadership” at Liberty.

Cozad, who is white, wrote he was “ready for a new opportunity.”

Nine players, including three on scholarship, have transferred or had their names removed from the football roster shortly after players returned to campus on June 1.

Replying to Clark’s and Land’s tweets, the college said inappropriate comments by a professor who was subsequently fired led to the two players’ decisions.

Reached via Twitter, Clark said remarks from the professor were “one of the reasons” he previously decided to seek a transfer, but he declined to elaborate when asked if Liberty President Jerry Falwell Jr.’s recent Twitter activity was also among his reasons for leaving.

With the decisions, a total of four student-athletes have announced they are transferring. Women’s basketball player Asia Todd announced about two weeks ago that “racial insensitivity” that did “not align with my moral compass or personal convictions” caused her to leave.

Earlier this month, Falwell apologized for a tweet in late May deemed inappropriate by not quite three dozen black alumni who rebuked him publicly.

In the tweet, Falwell said he was “adamantly opposed” to a mask mandate from Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam to avoid the spread of the newest coronavirus “until I decided to design my own.” With it, he posted a picture of a person in blackface and another in the Ku Klux Klan costume. The photo appeared on Northam’s medical yearbook page and — when made public last year — sparked a scandal that nearly forced the Democrat from office.

In his apology, Falwell said, “I actually refreshed the trauma that image had caused and offended some by using the image to make a political point.”

He said he previously deleted the tweet.