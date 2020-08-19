3 ‘Ellen DeGeneres Show’ producers exit in the midst of workplace complaints

Three producers of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” have actually left in the middle of claims of an inefficient workplace that harbored wrongdoing consisting of sexual misbehavior and racially insensitive remarks.

Executive producers Ed Glavin and Kevin Leman and co-executive manufacturer Jonathan Norman have “parted ways” with the long-running daytime series, a representative for manufacturerWarner Bros stated in a declaration Monday.

An internal business examination of declares about the program was triggered by a BuzzFeed News report in July based upon 36 interviews with ex-staffers, who grumbled about or stated they experienced inappropriate and unreasonable treatment.

Most of the claims were connected to executive producers and senior supervisors, consisting of Glavin, Leman and Norman, BuzzFeed News stated. The individuals making the declares versus them were not determined.

An agent for Leman didn’t right away react to an ask for remarkMonday Representatives for Glavin and Norman could not right away be discovered.

In declarations to BuzzFeed News after the July 30 story was released online, Leman rejected “any kind of sexual impropriety” and Norman stated he unconditionally rejected the allegations.

DeGeneres notified personnel of the shakeup Monday in a video teleconference, according to Variety, which initially reported the …

