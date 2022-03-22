On March 22, 26 new cases of coronavirus disease were registered in the country. 2258 tests were performed, 99 citizens recovered, 3 citizens died due to coronavirus.

Thus, a total of 422,354 cases of coronavirus disease were confirmed, of which 409,456 were cured. 2630 patients receive actual treatment.

A total of 8,601 deaths from coronavirus have been reported. The total number of deaths due to other diseases is 1670.

3 coronary carriers died in one day.

A total of 2,954,848 tests were performed.