3 Dallas Cowboys that need to step up most in 2020

The Cowboys dissatisfied in 2019, and if they desire to be a competitor in 2020, these 3 gamers need to stepup

The Dallas Cowboys had a great deal of buzz heading into the 2019 season, and for great factor. Most of their offense was returning, consisting of Amari Cooper, whom they had actually obtained throughout the 2018 season in a trade with the Raiders, and Jason Witten came out of retirement to rejoin the ‘Boys

What followed was an average season that saw the Cowboys go 8-8 and hardly lose out on the extremely winnable NFC East title. It had to have actually been a discouraging surface for Cowboys fans, and now with Dak Prescott on the franchise tag and his future in Big D uncertain, it’s Super Bowl or bust for the Cowboys in 2020.

These 3 Cowboys need to have the season of their lives this year.

3 Blake Jarwin

I pointed out earlier how Jason Witten came out of retirement to return to the Cowboys offense in2019 That made it challenging for Blake Jarwin, a previous undrafted skill out of Oklahoma State (who are likewise the Cowboys, unusually enough), to truly reveal what he might do.

It was his 3rd year with Dallas however his finest year, as he carried in 31 captures for 365 backyards and 3 goals. Now, Jarwin will go into the 2020 season as the beginning tight end for the Cowboys, and the chances will be larger and brighter …