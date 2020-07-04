3 Colorado police officers linked to photos at Elijah McClain memorial are fired: reports

The photos were taken last October, about two months after McClain, 23, died carrying out a police stop that involved a chokehold against him.

In at least one of many photos, the smiling officers appear to mock the chokehold at the memorial site.

Fired Friday were officers Kyle Dittrich, Erica Morrera and Jason Rosenblatt. Officer Jaron Jones resigned.

One photo shows Jones with one of his arms around Dittrich’s neck as Morrera looks on. Rosenblatt was defined as an officer who responded “HaHa” following the photo was shared in a group chat online.

Previously, Rosenblatt was among three officers reassigned to “non-enforcement” duties in connection with McClain’s death last August. The two other officers were identified as Nathan Woodyard and Randy Roedema.

Woodyard may be the officer who applied the chokehold to McClain, The Associated Press reported.

One reason behind the reassignments was that the three officers were facing death threats over their ties to the McClain case, a police spokesman told FOX 31.

Meanwhile, Mari Newman, an attorney representing McClain’s family, issued a statement following the Friday firings.

“It’s disgusting to think they’re so callous to murdering an innocent young black man that they think it’s appropriate to joke about it and send around photos,” Newman said, according to FOX 31.

Other supporters of McClain noted that while four officers have remaining the force over photos, Woodyard and Roedema — linked to the police stop after which it McClain died — still have their jobs.

“Rosenblatt got fired not for killing Elijah, not for murdering Elijah, but for making fun of Elijah,” Terrence Roberts, a residential district organizer and family friend told the AP. “That is the culture that we’re fighting, where a police officer can murder a black man, a black child, and keep his job and stay on the force so he can go make fun of this child.”

Aurora’s mayor condemned the fired officers’ alleged behavior.

“The officers’ actions in these photos are appalling and inexcusable and will not be tolerated by the Interim Chief or by me,” Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman said, according to FOX 31.

Interim police Chief Vanessa Wilson said she spoke with all officers just after learning about the photos in late June.

“We are ashamed, we are sickened, and we are angry,” Wilson said, according to AP. The officers might not have committed a crime, but the photographs were “a crime against humanity and decency,” she added.

The officers’ cellphones were collected as part of a study, Wilson told FOX 31.

On Tuesday, an evaluation board decided all four officers should be fired but the officers were given 72 hours to produce any new information they wanted the board to consider. Jones resigned soon after ward and another officers were terminated Friday, FOX 31 reported.

The Aurora Police Association – the union that represents the officers – opposed the firing of Rosenblatt, arguing he had not been involved in taking or distributing the photos, and hadn’t even seen them until months later.

“Though this Officer had no part in the taking or distribution of the photos, and was sent the photos months after they were first taken, he was terminated from his job as an Aurora Police Officer effective straight away,” the unuion wrote in a Facebook post.

Police put McClain in a chokehold during a confrontation Aug. 24. McClain suffered a cardiac arrest along the way to a healthcare facility and was later declared brain dead. He was taken off life support under a week later.

The firings in Colorado came as interactions between police and the public are drawing increased scrutiny following a May 25 death of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis. Floyd’s death light emitting diode to charges against four Minneapolis officers – including a murder charge for just one of them – and trigger weeks of rioting and protests throughout the U.S.

Fox News’ Lucas Manfredi and The Associated Press contributed to this story.