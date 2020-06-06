3 Chinese nationals sentenced for illegally taking photos of Florida Navy base

On Thursday, Jielun Zhang, 25, and Yuhao Wang, 24, had been every sentenced to a yr and 9 months in jail. All three will every be topic to 1 yr of probation.

Zhang and Wang illegally entered the identical set up as Liao on Jan. four and took photos of infrastructure in Sigbsbee Park and the Trumbo Point Annexes.

Both males drove to the station and had been instructed by safety they might not enter with out army identification. They drove onto the property anyway and had been taken into custody by authorities 30 minutes later.

The trespassing incidents occurred shortly after two Chinese diplomats had been expelled from the United States after they drove onto a army base in Norfolk, Va., that housed Special Operations Forces final yr. One of the lads was an intelligence officer working underneath diplomatic cowl.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Another Chinese nationwide, Zhao Qianli, was sentenced final yr to 1 yr in jail after admitting to taking photos on the Key West naval base. He was caught with photographs of the base and army {hardware}.

His lawyer insisted he was solely a vacationer who acquired misplaced.