3 children among family of 5 found dead in Ohio home; police investigating as apparent murder-suicide: report

5 MEMBERS OF OHIO FAMILY FOUND DEAD IN HOUSE, POLICE SAY

While police have actually not launched what triggered their deaths, FOX8 Cleveland spoke to sources who stated investigators are investigating it as an apparent murder-suicide.

The 3 children were all brother or sisters, Elyria City Schoolssaid in a statement on Facebook They were in between the ages of 6 and 12, according to FOX8.

“With profound sadness we must report that the three children who died—all siblings—were students in our school district,” Elyria City Schools stated. “This devastating news has deeply shaken our staff and school community.”

The names of the family members were being kept up until family is informed.

“Elyria mourns with their family and friends who woke to such tragic news,” stated Elyria Mayor Frank Whitfieldin a statement “My heart is broken for this family in particular the children. I cannot imagine the pain those close to them must feel and we send our deepest condolences and are here to support them and any of our residents who need our help.”

The school district stated it is using trainees, moms and dads and personnel therapy services startingMonday The city likewise advised locals that lots of psychological health companies are readily available to support those having a hard time mentally or psychologically.

Police stated more information will be launched as the examination advances.