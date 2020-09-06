3 apprehended in Victoria’s Secret robbery

Three Albany citizens are in custody following aSept 3 occurrence at the Victoria’s Secret shop in Peachtree City where a staff member was pepper-sprayed throughout a theft. Three of the 4 individuals who got away the location were rapidly apprehended in Coweta County.

Peachtree City Police Department spokesperson Chris Hyatt stated officers onSept 3 reacted to the location of the Victoria’s Secret at The Avenue shopping mall in referral to suspicious individuals beyond the shop.

Prior to officer’s arrival, an extra caller recommended that 2 males had simply pepper-sprayed among the shop staff members and left on foot, Hyatt stated.

“While speaking with witnesses on scene, it was determined that the individuals had stolen a large quantity of merchandise from the establishment and assaulted the employee as they were attempting to leave,” stated Hyatt.

Hyatt stated a description of their automobile was offered by a witness, which description was shown surrounding firms.

Deputies with the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office observed the automobile taking a trip in their jurisdiction soon after the look-out was offered …