3.7 earthquake felt in L.A. area early Wednesday morning

By
Eman Selim
-
A 3.7 magnitude earthquake hit some parts of Southern California on Wednesday morning. However, no injuries or damages occurred

The quake, focused close to the unincorporated View Park-Windsor Hills region, close Inglewood, struck at 12:03 a.m. at a profundity of a little more than 7 miles, as indicated by the U.S. Land Survey. It was at first revealed as an extent 3.8 by the USGS.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti tweeted about 12:25 a.m., “Our Los Angeles Fire Department has activated to conduct its routine survey of the city to assess for any damages. City teams will continue to monitor.”

The tremor was felt at Los Angeles International Airport. However, there were no reports of harm or wounds. A check of air terminal offices was in progress, however tasks were not affected, an air terminal authority said.

