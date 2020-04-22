3.7 earthquake felt in L.A. area early Wednesday morning

A 3.7 magnitude earthquake hit some parts of Southern California on Wednesday morning. However, no injuries or damages occurred

The quake, focused close to the unincorporated View Park-Windsor Hills region, close Inglewood, struck at 12:03 a.m. at a profundity of a little more than 7 miles, as indicated by the U.S. Land Survey. It was at first revealed as an extent 3.8 by the USGS.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti tweeted about 12:25 a.m., “Our Los Angeles Fire Department has activated to conduct its routine survey of the city to assess for any damages. City teams will continue to monitor.”

The tremor was felt at Los Angeles International Airport. However, there were no reports of harm or wounds. A check of air terminal offices was in progress, however tasks were not affected, an air terminal authority said.

An #earthquake was felt at LAX but we have no reports of damage or injuries. Crews are checking all facilities with no current impact to operations. — LAX Airport (@flyLAXairport) April 22, 2020

Sizable earthquake. Please keep 9-1-1 open for emergencies only. — Santa Monica Police (@SantaMonicaPD) April 22, 2020

What’s shakin, west side?! #earthquake Head to @USGS #DidYouFeelIt to share your experience. Then try to get some sleep 😴https://t.co/pJNpbo2LQ4 — LA City Emergency Management Department (@ReadyLA) April 22, 2020

Angelenos did you feel that? Unfortunately an #earthquake won’t stop because we’re dealing with #COVID19. Make sure your family is prepared. Take a look at these preparedness tips. #StaySafe https://t.co/HJED9ruh40 — Red Cross Los Angeles (@RedCrossLA) April 22, 2020